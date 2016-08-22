Desmond Briscoe
Desmond Briscoe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5ef91ac-6af4-4b72-a440-1610f73dcf26
Desmond Briscoe Tracks
Sort by
Quatermass and the Pit
The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Quatermass and the Pit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqn.jpglink
Quatermass and the Pit
Last played on
Train
Desmond Briscoe
Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train
Performer
Last played on
Journey Into Space
Vera Gray & Desmond Briscoe
Journey Into Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey Into Space
Performer
Last played on
Desmond Briscoe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist