Gerard BouwhuisBorn 1954
Gerard Bouwhuis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5ef7376-6b2e-4f25-8538-6054789fd504
Gerard Bouwhuis Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerard Bouwhuis (born 1954, Castricum) is a Dutch pianist, best known for his work on contemporary music. A graduate from the Royal Conservatory of The Hague under Geoffrey Douglas Madge, he is a member of the Xenakis Ensemble. Composers such as Louis Andriessen, Cornelis de Bondt and Martijn Padding have written works for him.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerard Bouwhuis Tracks
Sort by
Drill for 2 pianos: 2nd mvt Fast
Steve Martland
Drill for 2 pianos: 2nd mvt Fast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhr0.jpglink
Drill for 2 pianos: 2nd mvt Fast
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-27T09:53:28
27
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist