Chapter 8 was a Detroit soul group of the 1970s and 1980s formed by Michael J. Powell and David Washington. Anita Baker was featured as lead vocalist on their first, self-titled album on Ariola in 1979, produced by Michael and Derek.[citation needed]
How Can I Get Next to You
I Just Wanna Be Your Girl
Love Loving You
You Can't Mean It
