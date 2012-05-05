Overload (Urdu: اورلوڈ) is a Pakistani rock band from Lahore, Punjab, formed in 2003. The group is directed by producer, lead vocalist and drummer, Farhad Humayun and keyboard/synth player, songwriter and composer, Sheraz Siddiq, who were soon joined by Hassan Mohyeddin on percussion along with dhol players Pappu Sain and Jhura Sain. The band is widely regarded by many critics as being the "Loudest band in Pakistan".

Since their inception, the band has released two studio albums and two live albums. The band released their debut self-titled album Overload in December, 2006. The album charted at the top in the local Pakistani music charts and singles from the album included instrumentals "Dhamaal", "Cursed" and "Storm". After the release of the album, Pappu Sain, regarded as the greatest dhol player in the world, left the band due to ill health and was replaced by Nasir Sain. In 2008, their single "Dhamaal" got nominated for the "Best Music Video" award at the Lux Style Awards. This was followed by the band releasing their second studio album, Pichal Pairee, in 2009. Although, the album released exclusively as a digital download album, and has not been released on any physical medium, it still topped the charts locally. Singles from the album, "Pichal Pairee", "Mela Kariyay" and "Dhol Bajay Ga!" [now known as Batti] were hits. In an online poll by Dawn News the band's video for their single, "Pichal Pairee", was voted as the third best music video of 2010.