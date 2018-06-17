Biosphere is the main recording name of Geir Jenssen (born 30 May 1962), a Norwegian musician who has released a catalogue of ambient electronic music. He is well known for his works on ambient techno and arctic themed pieces, his use of music loops, and peculiar samples from sci-fi sources. His 1997 album Substrata was voted by the users of the Hyperreal website in 2001 as the best all-time classic ambient album.