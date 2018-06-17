BiosphereBorn 30 May 1962
Biosphere
1962-05-30
Biosphere Biography (Wikipedia)
Biosphere is the main recording name of Geir Jenssen (born 30 May 1962), a Norwegian musician who has released a catalogue of ambient electronic music. He is well known for his works on ambient techno and arctic themed pieces, his use of music loops, and peculiar samples from sci-fi sources. His 1997 album Substrata was voted by the users of the Hyperreal website in 2001 as the best all-time classic ambient album.
Iberia 5
Biosphere
Cloud X-3
Biosphere
Turned to stone
Biosphere
Black Mesa
Biosphere
With Their Paddles In A Puddle
Biosphere
Space is Fizzy
Biosphere
Poa Alpina
Biosphere
Cloudwalker
Biosphere
Shika-1
Biosphere
Novelty Waves (Original 12 Mix)
Biosphere
Mestigoth
Biosphere
Altostratus
Biosphere
Det Vär Kulmørkt Hjem?
Biosphere
Birds Fly By Flapping Their Wings / Kobresia
Biosphere
Fujiko
Biosphere
Hyperborea
Biosphere
Monju - 2
Biosphere
Birds Fly By Flapping Their Wings
Biosphere
Mir
Biosphere
