Detlef RothBorn 1969
Detlef Roth
1969
Detlef Roth Tracks
Fidelio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio
Fidelio
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Beethoven's Fidelio: San Sebastian
Auditorio Kursaal, San Sebastian, SPAIN
2017-08-04T10:31:11
4
Aug
2017
Beethoven's Fidelio: San Sebastian
20:00
Auditorio Kursaal, San Sebastian, SPAIN
Proms 2017: Prom 9: Beethoven – Fidelio
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-21T10:31:11
21
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 9: Beethoven – Fidelio
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-25T10:31:11
25
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-11T10:31:11
11
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
