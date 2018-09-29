Sammy PriceJazz/blues/boogie pianist. Born 6 October 1908. Died 14 April 1992
Sammy Price
1908-10-06
Sammy Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Blythe Price (October 6, 1908 – April 14, 1992) was an American jazz, boogie-woogie and jump blues pianist and bandleader. Price's is a less percussive pianist; his playing is dark, mellow, and relaxed, and he is a specialist at creating the appropriate mood and swing for blues and rhythm and blues recordings.
Sammy Price Tracks
Swingin' The Berry's
Sammy Price
Up Above My Head
Lucky Thompson
Stormy Weather
Sammy Price
Roll 'Em Sam
Sammy Price
Blow Katie Blow
Sammy Price
Blue Berry
Sammy Price
Grand Boubousse
Omer Simeon
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
Sammy Price
Clarinet Creole
Sammy Price
Jonah Whales Again
Sammy Price
If I Could Be With You
Sammy Price
Sammy Plays The Blues For Mezz
Emmett Berry, t; Guy Lafitte, ts; Sammy Price, p; Pops Foster, b; Freddie Moore, d. 6 Jan 1956 & Sammy Price
Back Home
Sammy Price
Blues for the Bluesicians
Sammy Price
Harlem Parlor Blues
Sammy Price
Honey Grove Blues
Sammy Price
Bass and Piano Talking
Sammy Price
