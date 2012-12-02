MENBrooklyn-based band and art/performance collective. Formed 2007
2007
MEN Biography (Wikipedia)
JD Samson & MEN is a Brooklyn-based band and art/performance collective that focuses on the energy of live performance and the radical potential of dance music. MEN speaks to issues such as trans awareness, wartime economies, sexual compromise, and demanding liberties through lyrical content and an exciting stage show.
Rip Off
Rip Off
Life's Half Price
Life's Half Price
Who Am I
Who Am I
Credit Card Babies (Radio Edit)
Credit Card Babies (Radio Edit)
Credit Card Babies
Credit Card Babies
Credit card babies (Stereogamous remix)
