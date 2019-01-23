Anik Khan
Anik Khan is a Bangladeshi-American hip hop artist.
The Queens rapper talks about the message behind the music & being a voice for the people
Anik Khan talks Columbus.
Queens artist Anik Khan chatted to Nadia about his Bangla background, using West Indian & Indian samples for his music and the impact his father has had on his career!
'My father is the reason I can speak to you right now!'
Anik Khan talks about growing up in Queens, his Bangladeshi heritage & sampling Jiya Jale
'Elton John heard my song, said he liked the tune and wanted to share it with people!'
Habibi
Habibi
Habibi
Big Fax
Big Fax
Big Fax
Big Fax - Panjabi Hit Squad Dub Plate
Big Fax - Panjabi Hit Squad Dub Plate
Cleopatra
Cleopatra
Cleopatra
