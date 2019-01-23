'My father is the reason I can speak to you right now!'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qjg1n.jpg

2017-01-22T21:08:00.000Z

Queens artist Anik Khan chatted to Nadia about his Bangla background, using West Indian & Indian samples for his music and the impact his father has had on his career!

