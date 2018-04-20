Celest Chong
Celest Chong
Celest Chong is a Singaporean actress, singer and former cover model who is currently based in Canada.
Please allow me to look at you again
Chang Hung
Please allow me to look at you again
Please allow me to look at you again
Lyricist
