The NonceFormed 1992. Disbanded 1999
The Nonce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5e2de1b-9e7c-4150-b92f-50201723bff9
The Nonce Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nonce was a hip-hop duo from Los Angeles, California, that was active in the 1990s (releasing material from 1992 to 1999). As part of the Project Blowed collective, working with Aceyalone, among others, the duo developed a reputation for smooth, jazzy, classy production, complemented by laid-back, smart rhymes (paying homage to the Old School emcees they grew up listening to in the mid-1980s).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Nonce Tracks
Sort by
Mixtape
The Nonce
Mixtape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mixtape
Last played on
The Nonce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist