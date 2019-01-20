KraniumReggae artist. Born 12 August 1990
Kranium
1990-08-12
Kranium Biography (Wikipedia)
Kemar Donaldson popularly known as Kranium, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single "Nobody Has To Know" which gave him an international recognition and led him to the Atlantic Records record label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kranium Tracks
Major Lazer
ADP
Kamille
Kranium
Kranium
Kranium
Kranium
Performer
Kranium
Playlists featuring Kranium
