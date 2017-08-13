Isabel Katherine SucklingVocal. Born 24 March 1998
Isabel Suckling (born 24 March 1998) is a British singer who upon signing a record deal with Decca Records became the youngest classical recording artist signed by Decca to date, and the first choirgirl to sign a record contract with a major music label. Suckling sang in the choir at York Minster at the time, and was discovered by Decca following a nationwide search. She is currently being mentored by the singer, TV/radio presenter and former boy soprano Aled Jones.
Her debut album was titled The Choirgirl, and was released on 29 November 2010 ahead of Christmas sales anticipated by record executives to be lucrative. The album's first single was a cover of Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone", with proceeds going to the charity Age UK. Also featured was a choral recording of "Imagine" to commemorate the 30th anniversary of John Lennon's death, and a duet with Aled Jones' original 1986 vocal track on "All Through The Night", previously never released. The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2011 Classic BRIT Awards.
All Things Bright And Beautiful
All Through the Night
Ecce Homo
You Are Not Alone
