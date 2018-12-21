John IvesonTrombonist and arranger
Christmas Crackers
John Iveson
Christmas Crackers
Christmas Crackers
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Francis Poulenc
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Russian Funeral
Benjamin Britten
Russian Funeral
Russian Funeral
Londonderry Air
Trad, Cory Band, Chris Thomas, John Iveson & Philip Harper
Londonderry Air
Londonderry Air
Days of wine and roses
Henry Mancini, Kyle MacCorquodale, Brighouse & Rastrick 10 Piece, John Iveson & Leigh Baker
Days of wine and roses
Days of wine and roses
Tico Tico
Zequinha de Abreu
Tico Tico
Tico Tico
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-21T08:44:28
21
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-10T08:44:28
10
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
