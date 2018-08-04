Dr. Rubberfunk
Dr. Rubberfunk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqykj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5dc5cae-31bf-414e-b75c-699c856d305f
Dr. Rubberfunk Tracks
Sort by
How Beautiful
Dr. Rubberfunk
How Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
How Beautiful
Last played on
Pressure Cooker
Dr. Rubberfunk
Pressure Cooker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Pressure Cooker
Last played on
Disco Scene
Dr. Rubberfunk
Disco Scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Disco Scene
Last played on
Riding With The Ratman
Dr. Rubberfunk
Riding With The Ratman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Harry The Guitar
Dr. Rubberfunk
Harry The Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Harry The Guitar
Last played on
Northern Comfort
Dr. Rubberfunk
Northern Comfort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Northern Comfort
Last played on
Bossa For The Devil
Dr. Rubberfunk
Bossa For The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Trouble Woman
Dr. Rubberfunk
Trouble Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Trouble Woman
Last played on
Trouble Woman (feat Roachford)
Dr. Rubberfunk
Trouble Woman (feat Roachford)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Trouble Woman (feat Roachford)
Last played on
Northern Comfort feat. John Turrell
Dr. Rubberfunk
Northern Comfort feat. John Turrell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Northern Soul
Dr. Rubberfunk
Northern Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
Northern Soul
Last played on
You're No Good
Dr. Rubberfunk
You're No Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykj.jpglink
You're No Good
Last played on
Dr. Rubberfunk Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist