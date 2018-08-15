Wilhelm TaubertBorn 23 March 1811. Died 7 January 1891
Wilhelm Taubert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1811-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5dbdda1-baa0-4136-b5d0-690ba8dff9e0
Wilhelm Taubert Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Gottfried Wilhelm Taubert (23 March 1811 in Berlin – 7 January 1891 in Berlin) was a German pianist, composer, and conductor, father of philologist and writer Emil Taubert.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilhelm Taubert Tracks
Sort by
Piano Concerto No 2 in A major, Op 189 (3rd mvt)
Wilhelm Taubert
Piano Concerto No 2 in A major, Op 189 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stp9g.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 in A major, Op 189 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto in E major Op 18, first movement
Wilhelm Taubert
Piano Concerto in E major Op 18, first movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto in E major Op 18, first movement
Last played on
Wilhelm Taubert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist