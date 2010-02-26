BloodrockFormed 1969. Disbanded 1975
Bloodrock
1969
Bloodrock Biography (Wikipedia)
Bloodrock was an American rock band based in Fort Worth, Texas that had considerable success in the 1970s. The band was one of the earliest of a number of noteworthy bands to emerge from the Fort Worth club and music scene during the early to mid-1970s.
Doa
