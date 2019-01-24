Christine Ellen Hynde (born September 7, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She is the founding and sole constant member of the rock band The Pretenders.

Inspired by hippie counter-culture, Hynde worked in London with Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood at their clothing store, SEX. In 1978, she formed her own band, Pretenders, with Pete Farndon, James Honeyman-Scott and Martin Chambers. As singer, songwriter and guitarist, she has been the only constant member of the band throughout its history. She has also released a number of songs with other musicians including Frank Sinatra, Cher and UB40. Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.