Hans Neusidler Born 1508. Died 23 January 1563
Hans Neusidler
1508
Hans Neusidler Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Neusidler (also Neusiedler, Newsidler) (c.1508 – 2 February 1563), was a German composer and lutenist of the Renaissance.
Welscher tantz Wascha mesa
Der Judentanz for lute [55 in Das ander Buch: ein new kunstlich Lautten Buch, 1544]
Wie mocht ich frohlich werden
