John McCrea Biography
John McCrea (born June 25, 1964) is an American singer and musician. He is a founding member of the band Cake. He is the vocalist and primary lyricist for the band, in addition to playing rhythm acoustic guitar, vibraslap, and piano. He also programs drums and does mixing work while he and the rest of the band have produced all of their albums.
Don't Even Know It
Wall In My Head
And You Don't Even Know It
Wall In My Head
