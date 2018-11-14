Alonso MudarraSpanish composer and musician, 1510-1580. Born 1510. Died 22 March 1580
Alonso Mudarra
1510
Alonso Mudarra Biography
Alonso Mudarra (c. 1510 – April 1, 1580) was a Spanish composer of the Renaissance, and also played the vihuela, a guitar-shaped string instrument. He was an innovative composer of instrumental music as well as songs, and was the composer of the earliest surviving music for the guitar.
Alonso Mudarra Tracks
Fantasia X
Alonso Mudarra
Fantasia X
Fantasia X
Last played on
Fantasy no.10
Alonso Mudarra
Fantasy no.10
Fantasy no.10
Performer
Last played on
Claros y frescos rios
Alonso Mudarra
Claros y frescos rios
Claros y frescos rios
Singer
Last played on
Claros y frescos rios
Alonso Mudarra
Claros y frescos rios
Claros y frescos rios
Last played on
Fantasia in the style of Ludovico's Harp (transcribed for piano by Rodrigo)
Alonso Mudarra
Fantasia in the style of Ludovico's Harp (transcribed for piano by Rodrigo)
Fantasia in the style of Ludovico's Harp (transcribed for piano by Rodrigo)
Last played on
Recuerde el alma dormida
Alonso Mudarra
Recuerde el alma dormida
Recuerde el alma dormida
Performer
Last played on
Fantasia que contrahaza la harpa de Ludovico
Alonso Mudarra
Fantasia que contrahaza la harpa de Ludovico
Alonso Mudarra Links
