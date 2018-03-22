Jean-Joël BarbierBorn 25 March 1920. Died 1 June 1994
Jean-Joël Barbier
1920-03-25
Jean-Joël Barbier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Joël Barbier (born in Belfort, 25 March 1920; died in Paris, 1 June 1994) was a French writer and pianist.
He began studying literature and music with Blanche Selva and Lazare Lévy but was interrupted by the onset of World War II.
He was a reasonably prolific writer in France, publishing A dictionary of French Musicians in 1961 and collaborating with La Revue Musicale on a frequent basis. As a pianist he played mostly the works of French composers such as Claude Debussy, Emmanuel Chabrier and Déodat de Séverac. He later recorded the complete piano works of Erik Satie and it is for this he is now best known.
