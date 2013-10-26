Sonny OsborneBorn 29 October 1937
Sonny Osborne
1937-10-29
Sonny Osborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Osborne (born October 29, 1937 in Hyden, Kentucky) is a bluegrass singer and five-string banjo player. A master of the style developed by Earl Scruggs, called the "Scruggs style", he is best known for his collaboration with his brother Bobby Osborne as the Osborne Brothers.
