Henk Poort, born 20 January 1956 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is a Dutch actor and singer, who mainly plays in operas and musicals. Major roles include Erik (the Phantom) in the Dutch version The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in the first staging of the Dutch version of Les Misérables in the late 1990s. He also sang as one of the "17 Valjeans" at Les Misérables: The Dream Cast in Concert. His most recent role was Tevye in Anatevka.
Beyond musicals and opera, he also did the voice of Gaston on the Dutch version of Disney's animation film Beauty and the Beast.
