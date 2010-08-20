Janet LeonBorn 19 October 1990
Janet Leon Biography (Wikipedia)
Janet Ava Leon (born 19 October 1990) is a Swedish Iranian singer-songwriter. She was part of the pop girl group, Play between 2003–2005, replacing Faye as the lead singer. She would then go onto released her solo self-titled debut album, Janet (2009).
Janet Leon Tracks
Shimmy Shimmy (Feat. Tha Vill)
Janet Leon
Shimmy Shimmy (Feat. Tha Vill)
Shimmy Shimmy (Feat. Tha Vill)
