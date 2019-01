Janet Ava Leon (born 19 October 1990) is a Swedish Iranian singer-songwriter. She was part of the pop girl group, Play between 2003–2005, replacing Faye as the lead singer. She would then go onto released her solo self-titled debut album, Janet (2009).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia