Lucky GordonBorn 5 July 1931. Died 15 March 2017
Lucky Gordon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5c95b5c-4900-4920-9e55-6affd0ea12cb
Lucky Gordon Biography (Wikipedia)
Aloysius "Lucky" Gordon (5 July 1931 – 15 March 2017) was a British-based Jamaican jazz singer who came to public attention during the Profumo Affair. He arrived in Scotland from Jamaica in 1948, and moved to London after a few days.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucky Gordon Tracks
Sort by
Eye TV (feat. Lucky Gordon)
Screaming Target
Eye TV (feat. Lucky Gordon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phpwj.jpglink
Eye TV (feat. Lucky Gordon)
Last played on
Back to artist