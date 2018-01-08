Towers of London
2004
Towers of London Biography (Wikipedia)
Towers of London are a punk rock band from London, England, who formed in 2004. Their music mixes elements of rock and glam metal music with 1977 style British punk. The band have divided the opinions of the British music press since their emergence in early 2004, gaining positive reviews from some music news media[citation needed] and extremely negative from others.
Towers of London Tracks
Send In The Roses
Towers of London
Send In The Roses
Send In The Roses
Shot In The Dark
Towers of London
Shot In The Dark
Shot In The Dark
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
Towers Of London, Dead at Eleven, Seasonal, Thousand Thoughts, Healthy Junkies, Filthy Spectacula, Marty Broke My Heart, Cross Wires, Last Hounds and Dive Exit
The Monarch, London, UK
2
Mar
2019
Towers Of London, Seasonal, Thousand Thoughts, Panic Island, Dead at Eleven, Filthy Spectacula, Marty Broke My Heart, Dive Exit, Last Hounds and Cross Wires
The Monarch, London, UK
