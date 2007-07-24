Sylvie ValayreBorn 1964
Sylvie Valayre
1964
Sylvie Valayre Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvie Valayre (born 1964, Paris) is a French operatic soprano known for her versatile interpretations of lyric, spinto, and dramatic coloratura soprano parts. She sings grueling roles like Abigaille, Lady Macbeth or Turandot as well as lighter pieces like Giordano's Maddalena, Cio-Cio San (Madama Butterfly), or Verdi's Desdemona at major opera houses around the world.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-24T19:47:16
24
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-20T19:47:16
20
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
