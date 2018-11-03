Cook da BooksFormed 1980
Cook da Books
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5c68ee2-a49b-4e09-b67b-6592e9223a1b
Cook da Books Biography (Wikipedia)
Cook da Books (also known as Cook the Books, and Da Books) were a British new wave band from Liverpool, England, formed in 1980. The band were signed to indie labels throughout their career, and much of their music was politically charged, though they also contributed music to popular film soundtracks. They released two albums and eleven singles before splitting up in 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cook da Books Tracks
Sort by
Your Eyes
Cook da Books
Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Eyes
Last played on
Do One (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
Cook da Books
Do One (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do One (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
Low Profile (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
Cook da Books
Low Profile (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Want To Knock It (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
Cook da Books
I Wouldn't Want To Knock It (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
Cook da Books
Falling (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cook da Books Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"The show nearly got taken off the air!"
-
What's Soft Cell's surprise for their 40th year?
-
Marc Almond has a massive Soft Cell announcement for the band's 40th anniversary
-
How does Marc Almond keep his voice in tip top condition?
-
Marc Almond Live Session!
-
Marc Almond Returns!
-
"Think of Dave leaping over his Korg" Marc Almond recalls the hostile reactions to early Soft Cell gigs
-
Love in Leeds with Marc Almond: Performance
-
Love in Leeds with Marc Almond: In Conversation
-
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
Back to artist