Otto GoldschmidtBorn 21 August 1829. Died 24 February 1907
Otto Goldschmidt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1829-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5c399d6-948f-4e42-9ce2-ff618b9a6aa9
Otto Goldschmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Otto Moritz David Goldschmidt (21 August 1829 – 24 February 1907) was a German composer, conductor and pianist, known for his piano concertos and other piano pieces. He married the "Swedish Nightingale", soprano Jenny Lind.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otto Goldschmidt Tracks
Sort by
A Tender Shoot
Otto Goldschmidt
A Tender Shoot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzq.jpglink
A Tender Shoot
Last played on
A tender shoot
Otto Goldschmidt
A tender shoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A tender shoot
Choir
Last played on
A Tender Shoot
Otto Goldschmidt
A Tender Shoot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzq.jpglink
A Tender Shoot
Last played on
Otto Goldschmidt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist