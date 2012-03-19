Freebass were an English rock supergroup consisting of, originally, three bassists Andy Rourke (formerly of The Smiths), Peter Hook (formerly of Joy Division & New Order) and Gary "Mani" Mounfield (of The Stone Roses and Primal Scream) and singer Gary Briggs (formerly of Haven). Rourke subsequently left the line-up.

The band's sound has been described as "a heady mix of modern rock, dub, and Northern soul."