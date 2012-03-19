FreebassEnglish rock supergroup. Formed 2005. Disbanded 2010
Freebass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5bff4c7-fc96-48d3-9d17-2cdbfa575d29
Freebass Biography (Wikipedia)
Freebass were an English rock supergroup consisting of, originally, three bassists Andy Rourke (formerly of The Smiths), Peter Hook (formerly of Joy Division & New Order) and Gary "Mani" Mounfield (of The Stone Roses and Primal Scream) and singer Gary Briggs (formerly of Haven). Rourke subsequently left the line-up.
The band's sound has been described as "a heady mix of modern rock, dub, and Northern soul."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freebass Tracks
Sort by
Kill Switch Pt 141
Freebass
Kill Switch Pt 141
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kill Switch Pt 141
Last played on
The God Machine
Freebass
The God Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The God Machine
Last played on
You don't Know this About Me
Freebass
You don't Know this About Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You don't Know this About Me
Last played on
Freebass Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Early acid house is just really electronic disco made on the cheap" - Graeme Park explains the success of Hacienda Classical
-
‘We worked hard and we played hard’ –Peter Hook
-
Peter Hook: I've had some interesting things thrown at me
-
Hooky's Punk Inspiration
-
Peter Hook on seeing the Sex Pistols
-
How one gig became a life-changing event
-
'A true producer is something you take for granted' - Peter Hook on recording Unknown Pleasures with Martin Hannett
-
Peter Hook speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Peter Hook chats to Shaun Keaveny
-
Peter Hook - Tom Morton interview
Back to artist