Peking Duk
Peking Duk Biography (Wikipedia)
Peking Duk are an Australian electronic music duo made up of disc jockeys and music producers Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles. The pair first garnered attention in 2012 with the release of a Passion Pit bootleg remix. Their biggest hit "High" reached 5 on the ARIA Singles Chart, achieved a triple platinum certification and won the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release at the ARIA Music Awards of 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Peking Duk Tracks
Fire
Fire
Wasted (SNBRN Remix)
Wasted (SNBRN Remix)
Stranger vs. Malice (feat. Elliphant)
Stranger vs. Malice (feat. Elliphant)
Let You Down (Lido Remix)
Let You Down (Lido Remix)
Take Me Over (NEUS Remix) (feat. SAFIA)
Take Me Over (NEUS Remix) (feat. SAFIA)
Fake Magic (Gigamesh Remix)
Fake Magic (Gigamesh Remix)
Wasted (Motez Remix)
Wasted (Motez Remix)
Let You Down (feat. Icona Pop)
Let You Down (feat. Icona Pop)
Fake Magic
Fake Magic
High
High
Take Me Over
Take Me Over
The Way You Are
The Way You Are
High (Jealous Much Remix)
High (Jealous Much Remix)
High (Funkin Matt Remix)
High (Funkin Matt Remix)
The Way You Are (Hostage Remix)
The Way You Are (Hostage Remix)
