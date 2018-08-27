Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Clip

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg

2014-01-02T10:04:00.000Z

Listen to an excerpt from Lennox Berkeley's Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila.

