Sian EdwardsEnglish conductor. Born 27 August 1959
Sian Edwards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05lq5kh.jpg
1959-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5bec1c8-edec-40ab-b410-4ce8bb50efce
Sian Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Sian Edwards (born 27 August 1959) is an English conductor, best known as music director of English National Opera in the 1990s.
Sian Edwards Performances & Interviews
- Britten: Phaedra - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:10:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's Phaedra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p30q0
Britten: Phaedra - Preview Clip
- Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:06:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Tippett's Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p30f0
Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli - Preview Clip
- Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:04:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lennox Berkeley's Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p305x
Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Clip
- Holst: St Paul's Suite - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:03:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Holst's St Paul's Suite.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2zv0
Holst: St Paul's Suite - Preview Clip
- Britten: Prelude and Fugue - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:02:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's Prelude and Fugue.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2zmm
Britten: Prelude and Fugue - Preview Clip
Sian Edwards Tracks
Mambo (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Mambo (West Side Story)
Jupiter (The Planets)
Gustav Holst
Jupiter (The Planets)
Three Dance Variations (Fancy Free)
Leonard Bernstein
Three Dance Variations (Fancy Free)
Trembling, Hoping, Lingering, Flying (1st mvt)
Alexander Campkin
Trembling, Hoping, Lingering, Flying (1st mvt)
Waltz (The Sleeping Beauty)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz (The Sleeping Beauty)
Festive Overture, Op 96
Dmitri Shostakovich
Festive Overture, Op 96
Duet-Concertino, TrV 293 ii) Andante
Richard Strauss
Duet-Concertino, TrV 293 ii) Andante
Last played on
Last played on
Duet-Concertino, TrV 293 i) Allegro Moderato
Richard Strauss
Duet-Concertino, TrV 293 i) Allegro Moderato
Last played on
Last played on
Peter and the Wolf: Triumphal March
Sergei Prokofiev
Peter and the Wolf: Triumphal March
Last played on
Last played on
Coraline (Act II)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Coraline (Act II)
Last played on
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Last played on
Peter And The Wolf
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Peter And The Wolf
Last played on
Eight Songs for a Mad King (Proms 2017)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Eight Songs for a Mad King (Proms 2017)
songbirdsongs: No.3 Meadowdance
John Luther Adams
songbirdsongs: No.3 Meadowdance
Rinaldo – 'Augelletti, che cantate' (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Rinaldo – 'Augelletti, che cantate' (Proms 2017)
Mad Maudlin's Search for Her Tom O'Bedlam (Proms 2017)
Unknown
Mad Maudlin's Search for Her Tom O'Bedlam (Proms 2017)
Molly's Song 3 - Shades Of Crimson
Rebecca Saunders
Molly's Song 3 - Shades Of Crimson
Le merle noir (Proms 2017)
Olivier Messiaen
Le merle noir (Proms 2017)
songbirdsongs: No.1 Wood thrush
John Luther Adams
songbirdsongs: No.1 Wood thrush
songbirdsongs: No.2 Morningfieldsong
John Luther Adams
songbirdsongs: No.2 Morningfieldsong
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Last played on
Requiem
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem
The Souls Of The Righteous
Geraint Lewis
The Souls Of The Righteous
Piano Concerto No 2
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Piano Concerto No 2
The Shortest Day
Joseph Davies
The Shortest Day
Welsh Dances, Suite No.2, Op.64
Alun Hoddinott
Welsh Dances, Suite No.2, Op.64
Voi avete un cor fedale, K. 217
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi avete un cor fedale, K. 217
Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Op.33
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Op.33
Exsultate Jubilate, K. 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate Jubilate, K. 165
Dance Fantasy
Daniel Jones
Dance Fantasy
Prelude to Act 2 of Blond Eckbert
Judith Weir
Prelude to Act 2 of Blond Eckbert
Last played on
Singer
Last played on
One day, Mrs Crocodile (The Crocodile and the Monkey)
Roxanna Panufnik
One day, Mrs Crocodile (The Crocodile and the Monkey)
Last played on
Last played on
Peter and the Wolf (extract)
Sergei Prokofiev
Peter and the Wolf (extract)
Last played on
A Mirror of whitening light
Peter Maxwell Davies
A Mirror of whitening light
Last played on
Revelation and fall for soprano and 16 instruments
Peter Maxwell Davies
Revelation and fall for soprano and 16 instruments
Last played on
Last played on
1812 Overture, Op 49
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
1812 Overture, Op 49
Last played on
The Young person's guide to the orchestra Op.34 (Variations and fugue on a theme of Purcell) (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra)
Benjamin Britten
The Young person's guide to the orchestra Op.34 (Variations and fugue on a theme of Purcell) (feat. BBC Symphony Orchestra)
Peter and the wolf - a tale for children Op.67 for narrator and orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev
Peter and the wolf - a tale for children Op.67 for narrator and orchestra
Marche slave Op.31
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Marche slave Op.31
Wings
Ben Kohn
Wings
Last played on
Wings / Ride of the Valkyries (arr. Pycroft)
Charlotte Trepess, Elizabeth Watts, Richard Wagner, Sian Edwards, BBC Philharmonic, Clara Mouriz, Kathryn Stott, Kitty Whately, Ruby Hughes & Tasmin Little
Wings / Ride of the Valkyries (arr. Pycroft)
Last played on
Last played on
Wings / Ride of the Valkyries (arr. Pycroft)CLIPPED
Little Mix / Wagner & BBC Philharmonic
Wings / Ride of the Valkyries (arr. Pycroft)CLIPPED
Last played on
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epncd4
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-27T10:04:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061vs1d.jpg
27
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Wilton's Music Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxz3d
Wilton's Music Hall
2017-09-02T10:04:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynv6.jpg
2
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Wilton's Music Hall
Wilton's Music Hall
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Wilton's Music Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2rxp6
Wilton's Music Hall
2017-09-02T10:04:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynv6.jpg
2
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Wilton's Music Hall
Wilton's Music Hall
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Swansea International Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzzc8
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2016-10-08T10:04:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qqwhr.jpg
8
Oct
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Family Concert - Swansea International Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcc8g
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2016-10-07T10:04:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01yb613.jpg
7
Oct
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Family Concert - Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
