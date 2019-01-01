Siw MalmkvistSwedish singer. Born 31 December 1936
Siw Gunnel Margareta Malmkvist (born 31 December 1936) is a Swedish singer who has been popular in Scandinavia and West Germany. She had a number one hit in West Germany in 1964 with "Liebeskummer lohnt sich nicht" (English: "Lovesickness Is Not Worthwhile"), and on 18 July 1964 she became the first Swede to have a hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, when "Sole Sole Sole", a duet with Italian singer Umberto Marcato, entered the chart, peaking at #58.
