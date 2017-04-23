Percy Robert Miller (born April 29, 1970), known professionally as Master P or his business name P. Miller, is an American rapper, actor, businessman, record executive, philanthropist, and former basketball player. He is the founder of the record label No Limit Records, which was relaunched as New No Limit Records through Universal Records and Koch Records, then again as Guttar Music Entertainment, and currently, No Limit Forever Records. He is the founder and CEO of P. Miller Enterprises and Better Black Television, which was a short-lived online television network. In 2013, Forbes estimated Miller's net worth at nearly $350 million, which put him as the third-richest figure in hip hop at the time.

Miller initially gained fame in the mid-1990s with the success of his hip hop music group TRU as well as his fifth solo rap album Ice Cream Man, which contained his first single "Mr. Ice Cream Man". Miller gained further popularity in 1997 after the success of his platinum single "Make 'Em Say Uhh!". In total, Miller has gone on to release 5 studio albums.