Johnnie and JackFormed 1938. Disbanded 1963
Johnnie and Jack
1938
Johnnie and Jack Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnie & Jack were an American country music duo composed of Johnnie Wright (1914–2011) and Jack Anglin (1916–1963). The duo became members of the Grand Ole Opry in the 1940s. Between 1951 and 1962, the duo released several singles on the RCA Victor Records label, including their version of "Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite" which peaked at No. 4 on the Best Seller charts, and the No. 1 "(Oh Baby Mine) I Get So Lonely".
Following Anglin's death in a car accident in 1963, Wright became a solo artist, topping the country charts in 1965 with "Hello Vietnam".
Johnnie and Jack Tracks
Carry On
Carry On
Carry On
Stop The World & Let Me Off
Stop The World & Let Me Off
Sweet Lies
Sweet Lies
Sweet Lies
Oh Baby Mine I Get So Lonesome
Oh Baby Mine I Get So Lonesome
Ashes Of Love
Ashes Of Love
Ashes Of Love
