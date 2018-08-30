ScarsScottish post-punk band. Formed 1977
Scars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5bd7252-0b60-4b2b-b486-a4af1121539a
Scars Biography (Wikipedia)
Scars (originally known as The Scars) were a post-punk band from Edinburgh, Scotland, and were a part of that city's music scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scars Tracks
Sort by
Horrorshow
Scars
Horrorshow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mv0ym.jpglink
Horrorshow
Last played on
All About You
Scars
All About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All About You
Last played on
Leave Me In Autumn
Scars
Leave Me In Autumn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave Me In Autumn
Last played on
Author ! Author ! (Radio 1 Session, 20/02/1980)
Scars
Author ! Author ! (Radio 1 Session, 20/02/1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je T'aime C'est Le Mort (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
Scars
Je T'aime C'est Le Mort (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Strong (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
Scars
So Strong (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Strong (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
Last played on
Author ! Author ! (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
Scars
Author ! Author ! (John Peel session 20th Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adult/Ery
Scars
Adult/Ery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adult/Ery
Last played on
So Strong (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
Scars
So Strong (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Strong (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
Last played on
She's Alive (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
Scars
She's Alive (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Alive (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
Last played on
Je T'aime C'est Le Mort (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
Scars
Je T'aime C'est Le Mort (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bone Orchard - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
Scars
Bone Orchard - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bone Orchard - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
Last played on
Je T'Aime C'Est La Mort - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
Scars
Je T'Aime C'Est La Mort - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horrorshow - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
Scars
Horrorshow - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horrorshow - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
Last played on
They Came and Took Her - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
Scars
They Came and Took Her - 6 Music session 10/02/2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Came and Took Her (John Peel session 20.05.81)
Scars
They Came and Took Her (John Peel session 20.05.81)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Came and Took Her (John Peel session 20.05.81)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Scars
Scars Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist