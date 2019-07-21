Cathy Carroll (born December 26, 1939 as Carolyn Stern), was an American singer. She first recorded for the Triodex label in 1961, where members of the Earls and the 4 Evers sang backup. Her single "Jimmy Love" reached #11 on the WLS Chicago survey and was a Top 10 hit in several cities.

She later recorded "Poor Little Puppet" at Warner Brothers. It was her only Billboard Hot 100 entry, which struggled to climb the Hot 100, stopping at No. 91. Her powerful voice was well suited to her revival of Johnny Ray's "Cry" and she persevered until the mid-1960s with sides cut for the Philips, Cheer, Musicor, and Dot labels.

Amongst her songs was an answer version to Brian Hyland's "Ginny Come Lately" and a version of "The Young Ones" which topped the charts in the UK for Cliff Richard.

Cathy was portrayed as the "typical American girl" and went on a sponsored tour of 100 radio stations.

Cathy Carroll married Bob Halley in 1967. He wrote the songs for her Dot and Rotate Records releases, as well as inking the orchestrations. He also produced those records.