Holly Miranda
Born 21 September 1982
Holly Miranda
1982-09-21
Holly Miranda Biography (Wikipedia)
Holly Miranda (born 21 September 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Besides being trained in piano, Holly is a self-taught guitar and trumpet player. In 2001, she recorded High Above The City, a 20-track solo album available only at shows. In the fall of 2003, Holly met and teamed up with Alex Lipsen, producer and keys player. The project evolved into The Jealous Girlfriends, a four-piece band based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Holly Miranda Tracks
Slow Burn Treason
Holly Miranda
Slow Burn Treason
Slow Burn Treason
Last played on
Black Crow
Beyond The Wizards Sleeve
Black Crow
Black Crow
Last played on
Waves
Holly Miranda
Waves
Waves
Last played on
Slow Burn Treason (Jamie XX Remix)
Holly Miranda
Holly Miranda
Slow Burn Treason (Jamie XX Remix)
Waves (84%)
Holly Miranda
Waves (84%)
Waves (84%)
Last played on
