Jim Robinson, also known as Big Jim Robinson (December 25, 1892 – May 4, 1976) was an American jazz musician, based in New Orleans, renowned for his deep, wide-toned, robust "tailgate" style of trombone playing, using the slide to achieve a wide swoop between two notes (a technique that classical musicians call "glissando") and rhythmic effects.

Born Nathan Robinson in Deer Range, a tiny settlement on the west bank of lower Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, where he studied music under James Brown Humphrey. He arrived in New Orleans looking for work shortly before the Great Hurricane of 1915 which wiped out his home town of Deer Range, which prompted Robinson to settle in the city. In his youth, he got the nickname Jim Crow because of his facial features, which resembled a Native American. He was playing professionally in his twenties, from World War I on. In the 1920s he made his first recordings as a member of the Sam Morgan Jazz Band. He achieved gained greater fame with the resurgence of interest in early New Orleans jazz starting in the 1940s as a regular member of the bands of Bunk Johnson and George Lewis. Occasionally, he also led his own band and appeared regularly at Preservation Hall in his later years.