Robert Cobert (born October 26, 1924) is an American composer who has worked in television and films. He is best known for his work with producer/director Dan Curtis, especially on the TV mini-series The Winds of War (1983) and War and Remembrance (1988). Together, the scores for these constitute the longest film music ever written for a movie. His early work included composing the soap opera Dark Shadows and the two tie-in films, and for composing the score for the 1972 TV movie The Night Stalker, together with The Night Strangler, which became the pilots for the TV series Kolchak: The Night Stalker. His other scores include the horror film Burnt Offerings (1976), the comedy film Me and the Kid (1993), and the TV movies The Norliss Tapes (1973), Dracula (1973), Scream of the Wolf (1974), Melvin Purvis: G-Man (1974), The Turn of the Screw (1974), The Great Ice Rip-Off (1974), Trilogy of Terror (1975), Dead of Night (1977), Curse of the Black Widow (1977) and Trilogy of Terror II (1996).