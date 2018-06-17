Heathcote StathamBorn 7 December 1889. Died 29 October 1973
Heathcote Statham
1889-12-07
Heathcote Statham Biography (Wikipedia)
Heathcote Dicken Statham CBE (7 December 1889 - 29 October 1973) was a conductor, composer and organist of international repute.
Heathcote Statham Tracks
A. C. Macleod, Heathcote Statham, Choir of New College Oxford & Edward Higginbottom
The Skye Boat Song
