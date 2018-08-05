Craig Curry (born March 24, 1973), better known by his stage name Craig G, is an American rapper from Queensbridge, New York. He is perhaps best known as one of the members of hip hop producer Marley Marl's Cold Chillin' Records group the Juice Crew.

He recorded the single "Shout Rap" with Marley Marl in 1985 at 12 years old and in 1988 recorded "The Symphony (song)" with the Juice Crew, described by Allmusic as "a landmark moment in the evolution of hardcore rap". He was then signed by Atlantic Records who released two albums, in 1989 and 1991, with little promotion After his experience with Atlantic his career went quiet for much of the 1990s although later in the decade he regained popularity with underground rap fans. He released another album in 2003 on the D&D label, This Is Now, featuring collaborations with Marley Marl, DJ Premier, and Da Beatminerz.