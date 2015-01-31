AkufenCanadian microhouse producer Marc Leclair. Born 13 August 1966
Akufen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br59j.jpg
1966-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5b263e3-069f-46a2-9955-326d39392dd2
Akufen Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Leclair, better known by his stage name Akufen, is a Canadian electronic musician. His music is electronic music that is often described as minimal house, minimal techno, glitch, or microhouse.
His 2002 release entitled My Way introduced his concept of "microsampling", which was essentially a way of using extremely small and short clips of samples he had randomly recorded from FM radio broadcasts as a key musical element.
Leclair's pseudonym comes from the French word for tinnitus (ringing of the ears), acouphène, and he has also gone under the pseudonyms Horror Inc., David Scott, Nefuka, and Anna Kaufen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akufen Tracks
Sort by
Installation
Akufen
Installation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59j.jpglink
Installation
Last played on
Maryjane Kelley
Akufen
Maryjane Kelley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59j.jpglink
Maryjane Kelley
Last played on
Deck The House
Akufen
Deck The House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59j.jpglink
Deck The House
Last played on
Akufen - Deck The House
Akufen
Akufen - Deck The House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59j.jpglink
Akufen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist