Alexander SmallensBorn 1 January 1889. Died 24 November 1972
Alexander Smallens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1889-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5b07af1-cde0-4570-8de7-bdcc7aa18761
Alexander Smallens Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Smallens (January 1, 1889 – November 24, 1972) was a Russian-born American conductor and music director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Smallens Tracks
Sort by
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Georges Bizet
Carmen - Toreador's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist