Adam Douglas Driver (born November 19, 1983) is an American actor. He rose to prominence in the supporting role of Adam Sackler in the HBO comedy-drama series Girls (2012–2017), for which he received three consecutive nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He made his Broadway debut in Mrs. Warren's Profession in 2010. In 2011, he returned to Broadway in Man and Boy and made his feature film debut in J. Edgar.

Driver has played supporting roles in a wide range of films, including Lincoln (2012), Frances Ha (2012), Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), and Silence (2016). He won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival for his performance in Hungry Hearts (2014); he also received several accolades for his lead performance in Jim Jarmusch's Paterson (2016). For his performance in the film BlacKkKlansman (2018), he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Driver gained wider recognition and acclaim for playing the main antagonist Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, first in The Force Awakens (2015), followed by The Last Jedi (2017). He is set to reprise the role in Episode IX (2019).