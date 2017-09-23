Don LakaPianist, jazz musician, producer, and composer. Born 15 December 1958
Don Laka
1958-12-15
Don Laka Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Mahwetša Laka (born 15 December 1958 in Mamelodi, Pretoria), professionally known as Don Laka, is a South African jazz musician, songwriter and music producer. He is a co-founder of Kalawa Jazzmee and owner of Bokone Music. Laka is interviewed in the documentary SHARP SHARP! - the kwaito story (2003), where he discusses his role in developing the dance music form known as kwaito.
Don Laka Tracks
I Wanna Be Myself (Disco Wonderland re-edit)
Don Laka
I Wanna Be Myself (Disco Wonderland re-edit)
Let's Move The Night
Don Laka
Let's Move The Night
Let's Move The Night
