George Evnochides (born August 1, 1966) is an American country music artist, known professionally as George Ducas. He has released three studio albums: 1994's George Ducas, 1997's Where I Stand, and 2013's 4340 and has charted six singles on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs), the highest being the No. 9 "Lipstick Promises", which was also a #1 CMT video in 1995. In addition, he has written songs and hit singles for Garth Brooks, Gary Allan, the Randy Rogers Band, George Jones, Eli Young Band, Josh Thompson, and Sara Evans.