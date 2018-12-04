George DucasBorn 1 August 1966
George Ducas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5a5e422-1f9f-4285-b4fc-b08201a9353d
George Ducas Biography (Wikipedia)
George Evnochides (born August 1, 1966) is an American country music artist, known professionally as George Ducas. He has released three studio albums: 1994's George Ducas, 1997's Where I Stand, and 2013's 4340 and has charted six singles on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs), the highest being the No. 9 "Lipstick Promises", which was also a #1 CMT video in 1995. In addition, he has written songs and hit singles for Garth Brooks, Gary Allan, the Randy Rogers Band, George Jones, Eli Young Band, Josh Thompson, and Sara Evans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Ducas Tracks
Sort by
Lipstick Promises
George Ducas
Lipstick Promises
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lipstick Promises
Last played on
Ain't That Crazy
George Ducas
Ain't That Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't That Crazy
Last played on
Cow Town
George Ducas
Cow Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cow Town
Last played on
Give Me Back My Honky Tonk
George Ducas
Give Me Back My Honky Tonk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Lines & Road Signs
George Ducas
White Lines & Road Signs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Lines & Road Signs
Last played on
My World Stopped Turning
George Ducas
My World Stopped Turning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My World Stopped Turning
Last played on
Every Time She Passes By
George Ducas
Every Time She Passes By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Time She Passes By
Last played on
This One's Gonna Hurt
George Ducas
This One's Gonna Hurt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This One's Gonna Hurt
Last played on
Teardrops
George Ducas
Teardrops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teardrops
Last played on
In No Time At All
George Ducas
In No Time At All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In No Time At All
Last played on
George Ducas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist