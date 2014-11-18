Jena MaloneBorn 21 November 1984
Jena Malone
1984-11-21
Jena Malone Biography (Wikipedia)
Jena Laine Malone (born November 21, 1984) is an American actress, musician and photographer.
Malone made her acting debut in the television film Bastard Out of Carolina (1996); subsequently, she starred in a number of mainstream and independent films including Ellen Foster (1997), Contact (1997), Stepmom (1998), Donnie Darko (2001), Life as a House (2001), Hitler: The Rise of Evil (2003), Saved! (2004), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Into the Wild (2007), The Ruins (2008), Sucker Punch (2011) and The Neon Demon (2016). She played Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games film series.
Malone is also an indie pop musician in two bands, Jena Malone and Her Bloodstains and The Shoe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jena Malone Tracks
THUMPERS
