Jena Laine Malone (born November 21, 1984) is an American actress, musician and photographer.

Malone made her acting debut in the television film Bastard Out of Carolina (1996); subsequently, she starred in a number of mainstream and independent films including Ellen Foster (1997), Contact (1997), Stepmom (1998), Donnie Darko (2001), Life as a House (2001), Hitler: The Rise of Evil (2003), Saved! (2004), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Into the Wild (2007), The Ruins (2008), Sucker Punch (2011) and The Neon Demon (2016). She played Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games film series.

Malone is also an indie pop musician in two bands, Jena Malone and Her Bloodstains and The Shoe.