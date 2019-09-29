Manuel AlegrePortuguese poet, writer and politician. Born 12 May 1936
Manuel Alegre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5a2f174-a4da-4f74-afe2-5efafe80751b
Manuel Alegre Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Alegre de Melo Duarte, GCL (born 12 May 1936) is a Portuguese poet and politician, member of the Socialist Party, and a candidate to the 2006 Portuguese presidential election. He was a presidential candidate, in the 2011 presidential election, this time being backed up by the Left Bloc and the Socialist Party. Alegre was awarded the Camões Prize in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manuel Alegre Tracks
Sort by
Trova do vento que passa
Manuel Alegre
Trova do vento que passa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trova do vento que passa
Last played on
Back to artist